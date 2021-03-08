Bossip Video

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards took place Sunday and several stars STILL sizzled with their looks from the comfort of their homes.

Hosted for the third consecutive year by Taye Diggs who looked dapper in Louis Vuitton, the actor, and several other Black celebs made eye-popping style statements.

Regina King donned a navy blue Atelier Versace dress and an EPIC Larry Sims-styled double ponytail…

Dominique Fishback wore a Reem Acra dress…

Andra Day posed in Prada…

and “Glee” star Alex Newell donned a baby pink, satin-suit.

Other stars being pandemically responsible but still simmering with style included Yara Shahidi who showed off her Nikki Nelms styled hair and Dior dress…

“Love Craft Country’s” Wunmi Mosaku who wowed in yellow Aliétte…

H.E.R. whose bedazzled Miu Miu suit shone brightly in the sunlight…

Viola Davis who looked regal in Greta Constantine…

and Uzo Aduba who won Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for FX’s “Mrs. America” while looking like a boss in custom Chrisitan Siriano.

“Lovecraft Country” star Jurnee Smollett looked like a rockstar in Louis Vuitton…

and her costar Michael K. Williams who won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the HBO series, had a chic colorful moment in Berluti.

YOU tell us, whose Critics Choice Awards style you were feeling the most?!