Represent: Zendaya, Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Uzo Aduba And More Win Big At The 2020 Emmy Awards
The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards happened on Sunday — mostly without a studio audience. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, with D-Nice serving as official DJ and music consultant (and pretty much co-host), this year’s show was chock full of commercials and almost entirely virtual. But for those of us who care about representation — it happened bigtime. While Anthony Anderson joked that in the year that was supposed to be the Blackest Emmy’s ever, most nominees couldn’t even get in the building BUT between Sunday’s Emmy’s and the Creative Arts Emmys that happened all week — Black Hollywood racked up a GANG of awards… AND some of our favorites still managed to fashionably flex despite the lack of a traditional red carpet.
Check out some of our favorite looks from the night below and keep reading for a list of the winners hailing from Black Hollywood…
How fun to get dressed up! Can’t say I miss the frenetic energy of the red carpet or wearing high heels, but boy do I miss a pretty dress!! #blackish #emmys Dress: @alexandrevauthier Shoes: @jimmychoo Jewels: vintage @tiffanyandco Stylist: @karlawelchstylist Makeup: @muatraceylevy Hair: moi using @patternbeauty
Tracee Ellis Ross went with a gilded ruffled halter gown
With a slit wayyyyy up there
Tracee looked gorgeous presenting at the show.
Zendaya served in black and purple — looking like the Hollywood royalty she proved she is.
🎆 So grateful to have individuals who understand the zeitgeist, and navigate getting dressed and presenting themselves in these spaces with glamour, intelligence, and humor — with our work in mind. Zendaya, for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, styled by the genius @luxurylaw. 🚴🏾♀️
She wore the Black designer Christopher John Rogers to present at the show then had a wardrobe change into custom Giorgio Armani before accepting her Leading Actress win.
Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach also dressed Kerry Washington for the big night
This is Dolce & Gabbana, if you didn’t know, now you know
Robin Thede was styled by Wayman and Micah and wore Christian Siriano
The dynamic duo also dressed Regina King in this amazing Schiaparelli gown.
Cynthia Erivo looked fashion forward in a lime and purple Versace mini, styled by Jason Bolden
Jason also worked his magic on Yara Shahidi
H.E.R. wore Vera Wang for her In Memoriam performance
Issa Rae and her team rented out the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood just so she could C-Walk in her Sergio Hudson.
#Emmys celebration in Inglewood with the homies. Wouldn’t have it any other way. — Thank you to @sofistadium and @amprgroup for letting us have the stadium to ourselves! Nails: @erierinailz Fit: @sergiohudson via @jasonrembert / @shameelahhicks Hair: @lovingyourhair Face: @joannasimkin
One of the highlights of the show for us was when Issa talked about her first TV pitch meeting in one of the evening’s segments about represenation. Check it out below, then hit the flip for the winner’s list:
