A Top Model whose flawless face has been lauded for years is revealing some unsolicited advice she received concerning her looks.

On the latest episode of Eva Marcille’s podcast The Undressing Room with cohosts Lore’l and Dominique Da Diva, presented by Macy’s, the ladies gave their flowers to Lil Kim for being a fashion icon. While speaking on HelloBeautiful’s special edition dedicated to Kimmy, Lore’l noted Kim’s beauty while giving her unfiltered thoughts on the icon’s plastic surgery.

“She’s a beautiful woman and I don’t understand why Kim, she doesn’t see what we see. We think you’re beautiful, please stop.”

That led to Eva Marcille coming to Kim’s defense and noting that she too was pressured to change her looks. According to Eva after she won America’s Next Top Model in 2004, an ANTM judge urged her to change her face.

“When I won Top Model, the first thing I was told outside of Tyra [Banks] ‘Congratulations,’ Janice Dickinson said, ‘Now you can take your money and get your nose fixed,‘” said Eva on The Undressing Room podcast. “I didn’t know my nose was broke. I didn’t know there was anything wrong with it.”

Eva denied however that she ever touched her face and it’s clear that the Eva we saw back in the early 2000s is the same one we’re seeing now.

“This is the same nose, same big lips, same everything,” she said. “But my point is, people always have something to say, especially when you’re in the light. There’s always something that someone’s going to have to say about you. The question is, at what point do you stop listening to the world and start listening to yourself?”

Here’s Eva after winning America’s Next Top Model…

and here’s a more recent Eva photo.

“The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity, and the gumption!”

Eva needed to “fix her nose”, where and WHY?! Was it because her nose wasn’t euro-centric enough?

