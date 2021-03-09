Bossip Video

Will YOU be watching?

If you’re ready for some new faces to grace the screen this upcoming season of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” look no further. According to The Jasmine Brand, Renni Rucci is set to join the cast as their newest rapper baddie.

What we know about Renni so far is that she’s from South Carolina. The rapper first garnered attention on social media in 2017 when she released her own remixed version of “Bodak Yellow” and ”Bank Account.” Staying consistent with her music, she went on to release the single “QuickTape” and her 2019 debut mixtape, Big Renni.

Just five days ago, Renni released her video for “Can’t Be” and the visual has already attracted over 1 million views on YouTube.

In more personal news, Renni Rucci is dating rapper, Foogiano who also may appear on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The rapper is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

According to The Jasmine Brand, there is no word yet on when the 10th season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta will premiere. Production for all the Love & Hip Hop franchises has slowed down as they navigate through COVID-19 while also filming and maintaining the safety of the cast and crew.

In an interview with XXL Magazine last year, Rucci shared why she thinks she has what it takes to dominate the rap game.

“This feels right,” explained the South Carolina native. “If it wasn’t supposed to happen, I wouldn’t be here. It’s a thousand other girls somewhere, starting to rap right now, from the same walks of life as me and different ones. But they not sitting in XXL, so, what is for me, is for me.”

Would YOU be interested in eventually seeing Renni on the small screen?