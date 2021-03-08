Bossip Video

The Grammys just announced all 22 artists who will be performing at this year’s awards show.

This Sunday, The Grammys is back after being postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. As always, there will be performances from the biggest artists in music this year, which includes Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Ricch taking the stage, all of whom have six nominations each.

According to reports from Billboard, other performers for the night will include Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Harry Styles. This marks the first time taking the stage at the Grammys for some of these artists, including Bad Bunny, BTS, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Megan, Roddy, and Lil Baby.

Unfortunately for fans, while Beyoncé has the most nominations of anyone this year with nine, she won’t be performing.

However, it looks as though Bruno Mars is looking to become a last-minute addition to the star-studded performance lineup.

On Sunday the “24K Magic” singer took to Twitter to write an open letter to the recording academy, practically begging to perform at the awards ceremony alongside Anderson.Pakk.

“Dear Grammys, If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it, Mars wrote on Twitter.

The duo announced earlier this month that they were teaming up as funk group Silk Sonic for their forthcoming project. The group dropped their first single called “Leave The Door Open” which premiered last Friday.

“We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now,” Bruno Mars continued. We have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that’s another story).”

The 35-year-old singer added that he and Anderson “haven’t been able to perform for a while” and “just want to sing.” He even assured the organizers that they would take multiple covid-tests to follow safety guidelines.

“I promise we won’t be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you’ll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine, Mars ended his lengthy note.

The R&B crooner is no stranger to the Grammys. Bruno Mars’ 2016 album “24K Magic,” snagged him an award for album of the year, record of the year for the title track, and song of the year for “That’s What I Like” at the 2018 Grammys.

This year’s show will be hosted by Trevor Noah and takes place on March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. All of the performances will take place at the aforementioned venue, while other smaller venues in the area will be used to announce nominations.

Tune into the Grammys this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.