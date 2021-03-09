Bossip Video

Saweetie realized early on that having haters isn’t always something to be upset over.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club for International Women’s Day, Saweetie revealed that her father used one of Katt Williams’s iconic jokes to help her conquer bullies and haters when she was in high school.

“It just wasn’t the happiest moment in my life,” Saweetie said as she remembered how people hated on her in high school. “And my dad sat me down and he showed me this Katt Willams tape about how having haters is a good thing.”

The quote in question is from Katt Williams’s iconic 2006 stand-up special, The Pimp Chronicles Pt. 1. In the special, the comedian claims that it would be foolish to get rid of haters, instead saying we should all view haters as measures of success and figure out ways to accumulate more of them.

“What the f**k do you think a hater’s job is? To f***ing hate. So, let them motherf**kers do they goddamn job,” Williams says during his routine. “Ladies, if you got 14 women hating on you, you need to figure out how to get to 16 before the summer get here. Fellas, if you got 20 haters, you need 40 of them motherf**kers.” Check out Saweetie’s full interview on The Breakfast Club down below:

Despite the haters and questionable food choices, Saweetie has been taking the Hip Hop world by storm. The “Back to the Streets” singer revealed that her team is currently in talks with Cardi B to collaborate on a forthcoming project.

“Yeah, our teams have definitely been talking. I think we’re just kinda waiting for that right record,” shared the 27-year-old during the interview.

Previously, rumors had surfaced that the two rap queens were at odds with one another because of their relationships with Migos stars Offset and Quavo. Saweetie shut down the chatter completely.

“I think the media just likes to take things out of context”, she added. “I’m loving how women artists are starting to realize that sometimes it’s the media that creates something that’s not there. I think it just shows mature and it shows growth amongst me and my peers to not be affected by what the media says.”