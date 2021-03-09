Bossip Video

DaniLeigh is clapping back at body critics, sh*t talkers, and haters in general on her IG story.

The singer was trending on Twitter today after a video of her walking rather peculiarly at a meet-n-greet got picked apart on social media. Fans observed two things: Dani’s interesting walk and her body shape. Some fans even speculated that the singer was pregnant as jokes sparked over her having a ‘clubfoot’. Dani was quick to shut people down, having somewhat of a sense of humor about the discussion over her walk and body shape.

I got a question, ’cause it seems like y’all really just come for everything…I just wanna know! Y’all come for my hair, y’all come for my walk, y’all come for my body, y’all come for my style, y’all come for my relationship history. Y’all come for everything. What are you gonna do what you can’t find sh*t to come for? Huh? I just wanna know.

In the clip in question, Dani wore a form-fitting dress and Jordans. Both Dani’s walk and her posture had fans questioning whether of not she was pregnant. Earlier this year, Dani and rapper Da Baby parted ways after an on-again-off-again situationship, leading fans to believe he may be the father of her supposed “baby.”

Hit play to see it.

Despite DaniLeigh’s disgust, folks on Twitter are pressing on with the jokes about her walk and the speculation over whether or not the 26-year-old is expecting a baby.

Danileigh has yet to directly deny she’s pregnant. Scroll down to see some of the jokes about her walk that seemingly triggered her reaction.

What do YOU think about Dani’s message to her critics?