Poor thang.

Starting over feels so hard after a breakup, now imagine if the rise and fall of that relationship were documented for a gazillion folks online to see and comment on. That’s what Danileigh is going through after letting go of her relationship with rapper DaBaby it appears, and she says, she just wants to move on.

The singer/choreographer let out her feelings in a series of tweets, letting people know her goal is to move forward from the situation. Controversy surrounded the 26-year-old singer when she dated the rapper who liked to double-back with the mother of his children MeMe, every few months. Recently, when Danileigh faced backlash over her song “Yellow Bone,” Dababy was quiet while she defended the song she seemingly wrote with him in mind.

“Can’t wait to be disconnected to that situation,” Dani started in her tweet. It’s clear to fans she had been referring to her breakup with DaBaby and the embarrassment seemingly surrounding it. “In due time,” she continued before offering herself grace.

“We all human.. we all make mistakes when we in love and dumb.. but it’s all about growing fr .. so I’ll take my lessons and keep goin .. even with all the hate I receive it’s fine… in due time.”

So far, DaBaby hasn’t commented on the breakup with Dani which isn’t surprising because he barely affirmed their relationship in the first place. Lately, he’s been keeping a lower profile, spending time with his children. The “Cry Baby” rapper shared an adorable clip with him teaching his daughter how to cook.

Unfortunately, things haven’t been all smiles for the rapper as of lately. The “Rockstar” artist made headlines this week for another assault charge stemming from last year. Homeowner, Gary Pagar is suing DaBaby for throwing an unauthorized music video on his property that he alleges resulted in massive damages. To make matters even worse, Pagar claims the rapper and his affiliates assaulted him as he tried to shut down the video shoot.