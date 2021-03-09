Bossip Video

After tens of thousands of fans called for him to be fired, Piers Morgan has stepped down from his hosting gig at Good Morning Britain. This comes following his relentless attacks against Meghan Markle following her Oprah Winfrey interview.

During Monday morning’s show, Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” Markle told Oprah Winfrey in her interview, in which she alleged mistreatment by Buckingham Palace. He even mentioned, specifically, that he didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal and was offered no help from the Royal Family.

Unsurprisingly, the host also questioned whether the comments made about the potential ‘dark’ skin color of Meghan’s unborn child were necessarily racist. All of his commentary on Markle and the interview led to fans calling for his firing, which Piers initially mocked–but apparently, that didn’t last long.

After being confronted by multiple people on the show this week, Piers stormed off set on Tuesday after a colleague challenged him over why he seemed to always “trash” Meghan.  Though he returned after the commercial break, it looks like that will be the last time Morgan steps foot on that set.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” An ITV spokesperson said on Tuesday. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Morgan was a co-host on “Good Morning Britain” for six years. And now, we celebrate.

