Bossip Video

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah for a tell-all interview on Sunday, people still can’t stop talking about all of the revelations that came from their discussion.

Unsurprisingly, when Piers Morgan took to Good Morning Britain to give his two cents on the matter, he called the segment an “absolutely disgraceful betrayal” of the Queen and the Royal Family as a whole, dismissing any claims of racism within the Monarchy.

That’s when political and women’s rights activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called into the show–and she was on Morgan’s azz like beans on toast. She started the segment by calling the host a “disappointment” before giving him a lesson in colonialism, letting him know the truth about his precious little Royal Family.

“Listen, you might learn something,” Mos-Shogbamimu told Morgan. “The royal family is an institution rooted in colonialism, white supremacy, and racism. The legacy is right there. So you’re now surprised that a comment would have been made by several members of the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin is.”

She went on to drop another bomb, saying, “You’re more outraged that Harry and Meghan had the audacity to speak their truth than at the actual outrage of racism.” There really couldn’t have been a better display of utter brilliance to witness on International Women’s Day, and because of this, fans all over Twitter were living for Mos-Shagbamimu.

To make matters even more delightful, Piers Morgan ended up catching even more heat–on his own show, at that–the very next day. He ended up walking off the set of Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning after being called out by fellow presenter Alex Beresford.

Beresford points out the fact that Morgan had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle prior to her marrying Prince Harry, but was “cut off,” which is where a lot of Piers’ anger must stem from. Still, he asks, “has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

Then, Morgan walks off set in a huff, saying, “Sorry, can’t do this.”

“This is absolutely diabolical behavior,” Beresford continues. “I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen. 6:30 to 7 o’clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch.”

We love to see it.

Morgan was also slammed by mental health charity Mind following his baffling comments about not believing Markle’s suicidal thoughts.