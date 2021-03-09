Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah for a tell-all interview on Sunday, people still can’t stop talking about all of the revelations that came from their discussion.
Unsurprisingly, when Piers Morgan took to Good Morning Britain to give his two cents on the matter, he called the segment an “absolutely disgraceful betrayal” of the Queen and the Royal Family as a whole, dismissing any claims of racism within the Monarchy.
That’s when political and women’s rights activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called into the show–and she was on Morgan’s azz like beans on toast. She started the segment by calling the host a “disappointment” before giving him a lesson in colonialism, letting him know the truth about his precious little Royal Family.
“Listen, you might learn something,” Mos-Shogbamimu told Morgan. “The royal family is an institution rooted in colonialism, white supremacy, and racism. The legacy is right there. So you’re now surprised that a comment would have been made by several members of the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin is.”
To make matters even more delightful, Piers Morgan ended up catching even more heat–on his own show, at that–the very next day. He ended up walking off the set of Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning after being called out by fellow presenter Alex Beresford.
Beresford points out the fact that Morgan had a personal relationship with Meghan Markle prior to her marrying Prince Harry, but was “cut off,” which is where a lot of Piers’ anger must stem from. Still, he asks, “has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”
Then, Morgan walks off set in a huff, saying, “Sorry, can’t do this.”
When he finally mustered the courage to return on air, he doubled back on statements.
“When we talked about this yesterday, I said an all-encompassing thing I still don’t believe what Meghan Markle says generally in this interview and I have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said. But let me just state my position on mental illness and on suicide.
“On mental illness and suicide, these are clearly extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and the help that they need every time,” he continued. “Every time. And if they belong to an institution like the royal family they should seek that help and be given it. It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal I am not in her mind and that is for her to say.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.