*****DEEP SIGH*****

The midseason trailer for Married At First Sight is here and a toxic and “traumatic” marriage you thought was over, is seemingly still on.

PEOPLE got first dibs on the trailer and in it, we see that despite Paige saying that her “relationship with Chris no longer serves her”, the Christ-centered accountant looks like she’s STILL trying to make things work. Paige and the entrepreneur are seen in several scenes together and Chris says in a confessional; “She’s an amazing woman, I love Paige.”

Later, they seemingly get into a heated debate.

Paige: “I’m trying to have a conversation and you have nothing to say!” Chris: “I want to be in a serious relationship.”

Paige: “So do I. Why do you think I signed up for this?” At this point, is our sweet sis Paige being Christianly complicit??? That’s not all that’s shown in the trailer however, Brianna and Vincent are very much so in love and Brianna declares; “I never thought when this all began that someone like Vincent was what I needed. love him, I love him, I love him!” As for Clara and Ryan, there’s still tension between them because of Ryan’s history of never saying “I love you.” “If you haven’t dropped that by six months, I’m probably leaving,” says Clara. Not only that, but Clara is still very much so sexually frustrated. After already noting on #MAFS that she and her husband “do certain sexual things and not others”, she’s seen confessing to the fellow wives that Ryan lets her perform sex acts on him “every night” but he doesn’t reciprocate. “Why the f*** are we not having sex right now?!” says Clara. The other couples; Jacob and Haley and Erik and Virginia, also have tension and it all leads up to Decision Day when each couple has to decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce.

What decisions do YOU think this group will make???

Watch the #MAFS trailer HERE.

Married at First Sight produced by Kinetic Content airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Lifetime. Tonight, Paige will meet up with Chris (once again) and the result will shock you.