Another day, another slight strain for a Married At First Sight season 12 couple, and BOSSIP’s got an EXCLUSIVE look.

Clara (27) and Ryan (29) are mostly enjoying their marriage as husband and wife, but there’s a bit of disconnect between them.

After moving in together and entertaining their friends for the first time as husband and wife, the #MAFS experts ask the couple to take part in a love exercise. This is, of course, a bit of a challenge for rigid Ryan because he’s never told ANYONE that he loves them, not even women he’s seriously dated.

While the newlyweds are exploring the potential of falling in love in the real world, Clara opens up about her past relationships and what things will “make her feel safe enough” to drop the L-word. For Clara, she just wants to be heard by a partner who’s an active listener and takes initiative.

“For me, I need to feel heard, I need to feel that what I’ve said to you sticks,” says Clara in our exclusive clip. “I want you to want to do things for me, I want you to want to buy me flowers, I want you to want to bring me dinner, not because you feel like you have to, but because you actually genuinely want to do something nice for me. When that is done, it makes me genuinely love people but then again I’ve loved people who were not great for me, it’s a mixed bag for me there.”

When it’s Ryan’s turn, however, he drops some confusing word salad about “trust” being a deciding factor in his comfort with dropping the L-word.

Considering that he’s never told a woman he “loves her” does that mean he never trusted his exes???

“For me, like—what’s the right way I wanna say it?” asks Ryan. “Innately I don’t trust a lot of people but my trust is earned definitely over the course of time. For me to feel comfortable–I don’t wanna say comfortable falling in love with somebody, but for me to feel the most comfortable where I feel understood, it takes time and patience to understand me. That’s how I would answer the question. Does that make sense?”

While Ryan’s answer was a bit jumbled, it’s quite clear that Ryan wants Clara to be patient with him while Clara clearly wants Ryan to move much, much faster.

This all comes after Clara already told their pals that she’s BEYOND sexually frustrated because her hubby (who she hasn’t even seen shirtless) is snail pacing their sex life.

While something’s happening between them, Clara revealed that they’re only engaging in “some sexual acts” and “not others.”

“It’s really frustrating when you’re getting most of what you want and not ALL of what you want,” says Clara in our exclusive clip.

Do YOU think these two will ever see eye-to-eye when it comes to not only love but sex???

A new episode of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.