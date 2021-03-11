“Millennials” Exclusive: Jaheem’s Fake Woke Cousin Flexes His “White Owned” Conspiracy Theories [VIDEO]

Have you guys been watching the new ALLBLK series “Millennials”?

The six episode series follows Omar (Kyle Massey) a straight-laced business student with dreams of taking over the corporate world, as well as his goofball friends Jaheem (Keraun “King Keraun” Harris), a personal trainer; Travis (Philip Bolden) an insecure YouTuber; and college dropout Todd (Aaron Grady) as he urges them to get their acts together. In each episode, the friends’ schemes and antics make it abundantly clear that none of them have it all figured out– except maybe, their hardworking neighbor Mercedes (Teresa “Topnotch” Celeste), an aspiring actress from Atlanta who often serves as the only voice of reason for the guys.

Check out an exclusive clip from episode three, which airs today on ALLBLK:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Jaheem’s so called black activist cousin Adrian, comes to town and begins to brainwash all the guys with his unethical beliefs during the duration of his visit; while Todd joins an experimental medical trial to make some fast money but it gives him bizarre side effects.

Millennials Episode 3 – Premieres Thursday, March 11