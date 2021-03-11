Bossip Video

Adele has finalized her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki with most of the terms kept under wraps–but now, we learn she will not pay spousal support as the pair will split custody of their 8-year-old son.

Back in September of 2019, it was revealed Adele would be divorcing her husband of 7 years, Simon Konecki. While the couple tried to keep the divorce as quiet as possible, rumors still surfaced that painted a not-so-friendly separation. Many suspected Adele would end up having to pay spousal support to Simon and they would not see eye to eye on custody, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to reports from TMZ, even with the level of confidentiality in the divorce, we now have answers to the questions about spousal support and a custody battle.

According to the divorce judgment, obtained by TMZ, the singer and her ex are going to have joint legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo, and the judgment says neither party will be paying spousal support. The majority of the divorce settlement is confidential, so it’s unclear if Adele made any other kind of payment to her ex-hubby, Simon Konecki. The judgment also says other details about child support are laid out in a separate judgment that’s not publicly filed.

The pair have previously stated in the past that they were ” committed to raising their son together lovingly,” so looks like they’re doing just that.

Now that the divorce is behind her, hopefully, we get some new music from Adele. Plus, we’re still waiting for some official Skepta relationship news. Ya get me?