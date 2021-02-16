The Valentine’s Day Of Our Dreams: Michael B. Jordan Spoils Lori Harvey Rotten With Romantic Aquarium Dinner And Flower-Filled Hotel Suite

If you think you’re lonely now… Wait until you see what Michael B. Jordan did for Lori Harvey now.

On Monday Lori let the world know just how wonderful her first Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan was by posting several videos and photos to her IG story from their night.

The 24-year-old model revealed that Jordan had rented out an aquarium for a private tour then surprised her with a Nobu prepared dinner in one of the underwater tunnels.

“My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” Harvey wrote to accompany the video of the tunnel which was decorated with flower petals and candles.

Can you say romantic?! The next video gave a closeup of their table setting which featured huge floral bouquets and candles and the menu for their Nobu prepared dinner. Harvey also held out a stuffed turtle in one frame, a gift Jordan gave her in homage to his nickname for her. The romance didn’t end there. Lori shared yet another video which she captioned “And then this,” to give us a taste of how their evening continued — at a hotel suite overflowing with massive floral bouquets all over the room, in different colors and sizes. The room was also decorated with candles and red rose petals were sprinkled generously on top of the bed and around a bubble bath. Beyoncé’s “I Miss You” from her ‘4’ album played in the background. And that still wasn’t all!

Harvey also revealed Jordan gifted her Hermes stocks! This man is truly incredible. Fellas, we hope you are taking notes.

Last week Harvey and Jordan celebrated his 34th birthday and pledged their love publicly on social media.

Harvey shared a trio of her and her love dressed in all black, captioning the photo: “Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂

I love you baby…hope today has been at least half as special as you are ”

“Thank you baby 😍I love you too,” Jordan responded.

Super sweet… Ummmmm, does he have a brother? Asking for a friend!