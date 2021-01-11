IT’S HAPPENING!

WELP, it’s official: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are officially boo’d up after weeks of loud whispers and speculation across the internet.

The “Creed” star and Hall of Fame hot girl made it Instagram official last night and, naturally, sent social media into a frenzy.

This comes just weeks after MBJ and Lori seemingly took a winter baecation together before New Year’s Eve. They also were spotted traveling to Atlanta on the week of Thanksgiving.

If you’re keeping score at home, Lori moved on from fertile Future months after kickin’ it with Trey Songz and Diddy but, unfortunately, no Meek who infamously announced that she’s on his wish list.

As for her famously private boo, he announced that he’s directing “Creed 3” while wearing the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ crown bestowed upon him by PEOPLE.

“My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby” 😂Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy !” he captioned on Instagram.

Michael told the popular mag back in November that he was looking for someone special and the Creed actor apparently has a few requirements.

“A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not,” he revealed. “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my a$$ is still single, but yeah, it’s a list,” he added.

He went on to share his idea of a perfect date.

“The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi,” Michael gushed. “Enjoy somebody’s company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I’m definitely a movie guy, and then I’d ride the vibe for the rest of the night.”

Are you excited about Michael & Lori’s baeship? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the official announcement on the flip.