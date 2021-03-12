“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”: Players Gonna Play… Let The Games Begin! [VIDEO]

The weekend is just beginning and our mind is on Monday already!

That’s because we just watched an exclusive clip from Monday night’s episode of “VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition” and now we’re excited to see what else is in store with our “Love & Hip Hop” favorites. In the upcoming episode the gang gets together for a game night, do you think folks will play nice? Check out the episode below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tensions build when Apryl and Fizz have a blowout argument. Judy and Mendeecees find resolution, but Yandy is still left slighted. Scrappy and Bambi deal with their marital issues with a little help from Ray J. And Joc throws a game night full of friendly competition and drunken shenanigans.

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs on Monday, March 15th at 8pm ET/PT