Today was inauguration day and history was made. Kamala Harris, the first woman and first Black woman and woman of Asian descent was sworn into the role of Vice-President. Michelle Obama’s hair was LAID. Trump was probably dropped off by Air Force One into an alligator infested pond (we’d like to think) as Joe Biden took over in his new role as President.

It was all nearly PERFECT until a resounding “please welcome Jennifer Lopez” echoed throughout Capitol Hill. Jennifer Lopez, drenched in all white and pearls, gave a performance of “This is Your Land” remixed into “America The Beautiful,” and sent Twitter into spiral of reactions.

Specifically THIS part where she sang “let’s get loud” confidently.

J.Lo sneaking in “let’s get loud,” a clear nod to her 20-year-old hit she performs tirelessly at every major event she’s been booked at, was the icing on the cake for some folks.

The cringey moment was cemented in history with memes and reactions. People thought J Lo was a little underprepared and overzealous with her song and note choices, so the tweet reactions came rolling in.

At least she looked good! The 51-year-old ‘triple threat’ rocked an all-white look from Chanel featuring a long tweed coat, sequined wide-leg pants and a ruffled silk blouse. She posed with her fiance A.Rod on the steps of the Capitol with white gloves covering her $1 million engagement ring.

After sneaking her greatest hits into her inauguration show, the couple was photo ready!

Did YOU find J Lo’s performance today cringey at all? Or are people being hard on her?