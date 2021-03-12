SALT BAE BACK

It’s been a minute since seductive salt sprinkler Nusret “Salt Bae” Gokce went viral for his delightfully spicy shenanigans but he’s back making headlines with one of the funniest debate-starters in recent memory.

In a now viral clip, the steak-bedazzling swashbuckler can be seen seductively feeding a freshly salted piece of meat to a very excited woman in front of her boo who looks like he’d rather die.

It all (reportedly) went down at the world-famous restauranteur’s Boston restaurant Nusr-Et and immediately spilled onto the internet where it trended while fueling endless debate/hilarious memes across the internet.

This comes a few years after he shot to stardom with his steamy steakmanship that made him a celebrity accessory who performed for the rick and famous (including some of our faves like Diddy and Khaled) at his booked and busy restaurants.

You may even remember Tyga posting a viral video from his special dinner experience where he was fed a luxurious piece of meat by Salt Bae while everyone in the background got a good chuckle.

He later captioned the video, “cant leave bae hanging #Pause” as one of countless celebs who dined the growing empire of restaurants that thrive as Instagram-worthy attractions.

If you’re curious about the food, well, just know that some food critics like the Miami Herald’s Jodi Mailander Farrell weren’t that impressed after their visit.

“There was no sign of Salt Bae on my two visits over two months. Selfie seekers will most likely have to resign themselves to photo shoots in front of a brick wall that bears a black-and-white painting of Gökçe, dressed in his trademark white T-shirt and sunglasses in his Salt Bae pose. Solemn waiters in pinstripe vests, thin black ties and newsboy caps are trained to mimic the salt sprinkle if you want to settle for sloppy seconds. The two-page, glossy menu is headed by three hashtags — #saltbae, #salt and #saltlife — and devoted almost entirely to beef. Three of the eight salads and starters sport meat. There are five raw and shellfish dishes, including oysters and salmon crudo, but 13 meat entrees dominate the offerings, topping out at a $275 char-grilled Tomahawk. The menu is a la carte, with pricey vegetable side dishes such as spaghetti squash, fries, creamy spinach and an “onion flower” that looks and tastes suspiciously like Outback’s Bloomin’ Onion.”

What side are you on: fair or foul? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious reactions/memes on the flip.