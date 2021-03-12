Bossip Video

What’s going on here?

Jesse Williams was put on blast this week by an actor named Nathan West on Twitter who said Jesse was creepin’ with his wife, Chyler Leigh. Not only that, the man claims Chyler, who co-starred with Jesse on “Grey’s Anatomy,” was at her most vulnerable state at the time of the affair.

Leigh’s husband seems to be alleging Jesse took advantage of his wife’s vulnerable state a decade ago as she went through a “mental breakdown” due to being diagnosed as bi-polar. The obviously, still worked up husband wrote:

“Okay. It’s taken a lot of years to get here & I’m sorry for that truly but ya’ll need to know that @iJesseWilliams is a #fraud! This guys been manipulating women for way too long. I know ya’ll gonna think I’m wrong cuz ya’ll love #GreysAnatomy but #truth.” This is funny. Maybe there is truly no justice in the world. #peace #Imout” “Look if I’m wrong please take me down. I will accept that. But I’m not wrong!”

After quite a few followers demanded he clarify what he was accusing Jesse of, he expounded on his claim:

“So let’s go backwards! Umm… U knew me & (of course my wife;) Hahaha!!! U told me U wanted to be like me cuz I was not just an actor, or musician but a producer. Then u decided my wife should be fair game (when she admits a complete mental break down #bipolar) cause she was trying to figure it out.”

Nathan West has since deleted all of his tweets putting Jesse on blast.

If Leigh’s husband is right, maybe life was imitating art at the time? Apparently, their characters Jackson and Lexie were hooking up on the show once upon a time on Grey’s Anatomy. Jesse, who is currently in a relationship with actress Taylor Paige, has yet to respond to the claims.

