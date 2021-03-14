Preciousness Poppin’: Zhuri Nova Eats “Up” Cardi B Challenge

LeBron and Savannah James’ daughter Zhuri Nova is truly an amazing kid (not to take anything away from Bronny or Bryce!)

This weekend the young wunderkind served up some saucy steps on social media — via her dance teacher Candice (who is a social media star in her own right)

“After rehearsals we TikTok 👏🏽🤣@allthingszhuri” Candice captioned the clip. In her comments she added,”Song choice by Zhuri today !! We getting ready for show day hunnyyyyy 👏”

Up But Not Stuck for sure. This kid is definitely going places.

Of course proud papa LeBron reposted the video:

“Yeah it’s officially over for me guys!!” LeBron captioned the video. “I feel bad for whomever my Baby Z decides to bring home first! 😡😡😡😤😤😤🥊⛏🛠⚒🔨🔧🪚🧱🪤🧨💣🔫🧲⛓🪓🔪🗡⚔️. Look at my mama face getting it in with her dance instructor/teacher Ms. @candice. After they end their scheduled routined session she allows a freestyle and Zhuri pick that song🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. She would! #JamesGang👑 #ThenItsUp⬆️ @allthingszhuri”

The icing on the cake is that Cardi B HERSELF reposted the video as well remarking, “How is she soo good at this ? This is soo dope .Yes ! Yes we all see cuteness but bayybee I see a future superstar. Sooo adorable! I’m maaa hype lols.”

Zhuri is definitely a future superstar. Her dance instructor Candice also appeared in the comments to cosign Cardi’s caption.

And this just the beginning… y’all should see how she hit the ballet and lyrical dances 👑👑👑👑 @mrs_savannahrj @kingjames 🔥🔥🔥

We have a feeling we haven’t seen anything yet! Go Zhuri keep it coming!