Bron-Bron vs. Courtside Karen.

Black History Month is already off to a shenanigan-y start with LeBron James dunking on a messy and maskless heckler couple lead by the now infamous ‘Courtside Karen” who sent Twitter into a TIZZY.

“25”-year-old Juliana Carlos and her older (much, much older) husband, Chris Carlos, got into it with James and were immediately Jazzy-Jeffed from the game.

Naturally, the attention-thirsty Barbie made things even worse by posting a video “explaining” what happened (with a clear assumption that we actually care).

“So, I’m minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He’s been watching the games for 10 years. Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron. I don’t have an issue with LeBron. I don’t give a f— about LeBron,” she squawks in the video. “Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing talk to my husband.’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f— down, b—-.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f—ing call me a b—-. You sit the f— down. Get the f— out of here. Don’t f—ing talk to my husband like that.'”

At that point, clowning had commenced with an unbothered LeBron coining “courtside Karen” in a viral tweet after admitting that the ejection was unnecessary.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” he said. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction; we as players need that interaction. I don’t feel like it was warranted to be kicked out.”

Where does this Karen rank in the pantheon of Karens? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets/memes on the flip.