Travis Scott releases the first commercial for his Cacti seltzer, featuring Eric Andre.

If there is one thing we know about Travis Scott this deep in his career, it’s the fact that he will always keep a nice business collaboration on deck at all times. In the past 24 months, we’ve seen him team up with McDonald’s to sell chicken nugget-shaped merchandise, he was the first to give us a virtual concert during our lockdown on Fortnite, and of course, he still has insane sneaker releases every now and then.

His latest product is a bit different than the others, as he is releasing his own alcoholic beverage. With hard seltzers growing in popularity, Travis teamed up with Anheuser-Busch to create Cacti.

“Finally getting CACTI out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” he said in a statement. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built. I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market. Our Agave Spiked Seltzer is super refreshing and smooth, and the brand, in general, is something that I’m super proud of. We built this project from the ground up together and this is just the beginning.”

Last year, when Travis mentioned the drink in his song “Franchise,” many people wondered when it would hit shelves and now, it’s finally here. To market the product, Travis has released the first commercial for the drink with help from Eric Andre and you can watch the advertisement below.