More Gear: Travis Scott Releases Second Wave Of McDonald’s & Catcus Jack Collaborative Merch

This week marked the highly anticipated release of Travis Scott’s collaboration with McDonald’s, which has sent an influx of hypebeast foot traffic to golden arches around the world. The partnership marks the first collaboration with a celebrity for a meal since Michael Jordan way back in 1992.

The response to the Travis meal has been absolutely enormous, with hoards of fans showing up to the first McDonald’s in Downey, California and being surprised by Travis himself. The partnership pays homage to ’80s/’90s era McDonald’s marketing with a retro commercial featuring Travis’ signature toy figurine starring in the ad.

On launch day, Travis dropped exclusive merchandise on his website including nugget body pillows, jean shorts, t-shirts, jerseys, and more. Now, Travis has released his second wave of merch fans. This drop includes slippers, long sleeve shirts, sweatpants, and hoodies. The merchandise is highly sought after–as with anything from Travis Scott–and is already selling out piece by piece.

Travis Scott x McDonalds merchandise. Style teruk pic.twitter.com/RyJKq6FIyh — Jimmy Neutron Ima Young Boy Genius (@jimuhammad9) September 11, 2020

The first drop of merch included rugs, a lunchbox, socks and even a tie. It also featured classic McDonald’s logos and slogans embroidered on the clothing like the “Billions and Billions Served” jacket priced at $128 and $250 denim shorts with the “Golden Arches” on the back pocket.

If you’re interested in getting yourself some of the new gear, head over to Travis’ official website. Even if the gear isn’t your style, having some in storage is worth it for the pretty price tag that will inevitably come years down the line.