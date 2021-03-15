Bossip Video

Could she be hiding a baby bump???

Cardi B is still trending nearly 12 hours after hitting the Grammy stage with Megan Thee Stallion last night and amongst the chatter, there are rumors swirling about her possibly being pregnant with baby number two. Fans are piecing together clues from Cardi B’s performance melody “Up” & “WAP” from last night as well as clues from her Twitter. The “WAP” rapper has likely seen the abundance of tweets and comments about her possibly carrying a child and she has yet to address it — which is odd for her!

So why do folks feel like there’s another Kulture on the way? Without being particularly judgemental, some fans did point out her belly and that Cardi B seemed tired during the choreographed parts of her performance, which she confirmed in tweets, writing:

“I hope you guys enjoyed The UP/WAP performance. Boyyy I was tired but I didn’t want to make my fans wait so long for a performance. Love you guys . Congrats on all the winners tonight.”

Even right before the show, Cardi B pointed out that her body feels “destroyed” in a tweet. Cardi claimed fans “soon” will see why she felt not like herself. When a fan asked her what was wrong, the rapper pointed to feeling “sick.” To speculators, Cardi B’s tweets are seemingly more hints that she might be pregnant.

“Sorry guys I haven’t t been active today. Last night was a crazy experience and I got no one to blame but myself. Soon you will see why my body feels destroyed. UP is doing soo good and I’m excited for yall to see my performance.Tune in”

If Cardi B is pregnant, this wouldn’t be the first time she hid the news until she was ready to make a reveal. Back in 2018, Cardi B waited until she hosted SNL to announce her first pregnancy with her husband Offset after months of baby chatter from fans. Scroll down for more tweets from fans who think the star is pregnant again.

Do YOU think Cardi B might be secretly carrying baby number 2?