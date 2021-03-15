Bossip Video

The 2021 GRAMMY Awards went off without a hitch on Sunday night, and of course, the highlight of the evening was all of the star-studded performances.

Hosted by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles, stars made their way to the Convention Center to walk the red carpet, accept some awards, and give their all to perform at the biggest night in music. While the most memorable songs of the year being played live is always something fans are eager to see, this year is even more special, as it’s been almost exactly a year since any of us have seen live music.

The biggest stars in every genre–including hip-hop, country, R&B, and pop–took the stage to deliver breath-taking performances, reminding fans what they have to look forward to post-pandemic. From Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performing “WAP” live for the first time, to Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak making their Silk Sonic debut, here are all of Sunday night’s GRAMMYs performances for your viewing pleasure:

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Baby

Doja Cat

Roddy Ricch

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

Dua Lipa

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch

Post Malone

Black Pumas

Mickey Guyton

Billie Eilish

Harry Styles

HAIM

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris and John Mayer

Taylor Swift