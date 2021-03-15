The 2021 GRAMMY Awards went off without a hitch on Sunday night, and of course, the highlight of the evening was all of the star-studded performances.
Hosted by Trevor Noah in Los Angeles, stars made their way to the Convention Center to walk the red carpet, accept some awards, and give their all to perform at the biggest night in music. While the most memorable songs of the year being played live is always something fans are eager to see, this year is even more special, as it’s been almost exactly a year since any of us have seen live music.
The biggest stars in every genre–including hip-hop, country, R&B, and pop–took the stage to deliver breath-taking performances, reminding fans what they have to look forward to post-pandemic. From Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B performing “WAP” live for the first time, to Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak making their Silk Sonic debut, here are all of Sunday night’s GRAMMYs performances for your viewing pleasure:
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Baby
Doja Cat
Roddy Ricch
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
Dua Lipa
DaBaby and Roddy Ricch
Post Malone
Black Pumas
Mickey Guyton
Billie Eilish
Harry Styles
HAIM
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris and John Mayer
Taylor Swift
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.