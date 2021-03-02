Eric Andre, Tiffany Haddish & Lil Rel Howery Play Way Tew Much In Prank-Filled Trailer For ‘Bad Trip’ [VIDEO]

Seriously though. Eric Andre is a real wild dude.

Netflix just released the key art and trailer for their upcoming hidden camera comedy ‘Bad Trip‘. Warning, don’t look at the key art too closely or you might be a little revolted…

This looks like the kind of movie you can’t drink while watching because you will end up laughing so hard you either will choke or spray your beverage out of your nose. From the looks of the trailer, which scene are you most excited to see?

From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of hilarious, inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem. Bad Trip stars Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, and Michaela Conlin. The film is directed by Kitao Sakurai from the minds of Dan Curry, Kitao Sakurai, and Andre – and produced by Andre, Jeff Tremaine, David Bernad, and Ruben Fleischer.

Now that you’ve seen the trailer it’s pretty clear that Eric Andre isn’t afraid of running around in his birthday suit. That said, it shouldn’t be surprising that he gave his fans a sneak peek at what he is working with on his Only Fans account. Check out a little tease from his Instagram account below:

Like we said… Doing way too much, but the film looks like it could be pretty hilarious!

‘Bad Trip’ arrives on Netflix March 26, 2021. Will you be watching?!