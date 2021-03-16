Bossip Video

Will you be watching?

We finally get a good look at buzzy coming of age film “Concrete Cowboy” (starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughin) that introduces us to Philadelphia’s Fletcher Street Cowboys while telling the story of a teen caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture.

Peep the moving trailer below:

15-year-old Cole (Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit and sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables–a real-life Black urban horsemanship community that’s provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for over 100 years.

Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.

“It feels really apt to be able to tell a part history that’s been definitely buried, and in the case of ‘Concrete Cowboy,’ that history is right now,” said Elba in an interview with Variety. “Those stables — they face being taken away forever and, part of what Ricky said to me was that, ‘I’m hoping that we made this movie and they keep the stables, based on the fact that people fall in love with the story and history and heritage of the stables.’”

Inspired by the novel “Ghetto Cowboy” by G. Neri, Concrete Cowboy is directed by first-time feature filmmaker Ricky Staub, written by Ricky Staub and Dan Walser and produced by Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Idris Elba, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman and Jennifer Madeloff.

Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, Clifford “Method Man” Smith and members of the Fletcher Street Stables also co-star in this moving father-son drama that wowed audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

“Concrete Cowboy” streams worldwide on Netflix on April 2.