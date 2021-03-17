Bossip Video

In case you needed a full back story, here it goes.

We’re going to state this another time just in case there’s any more confusion: Brandon Medford and Alexis Skyy have a daughter together. Once up a time, the world thought that Alexis’ daughter was conceived with rapper Fetty Wap, but this was not the case.

We recently reported on Alexis putting Brandon on blast on Instagram. The IG model alleged that he’s yet to step up to the plate, which is why her ex-bf, Fetty Wap, steps up as a father figure emotionally and financially for her baby girl Alaiyah. Well, Brandon has his version of how he found out he even fathered a child with Alexis. Although the car dealer doesn’t address claims he’s been a deadbeat parent since he’s found out he’s Lay Lay’s dad, he does walk through the process he went through to confirm he was biologically responsible for bringing her into the world.

In a clip shared by the Kitchen Talk podcast, Brandon alleged Alexis asked him to take a DNA test. He never stated when this conversation and series of events took place, but maybe that was done on purpose?

Hit play to hear it.