Shaquille O’Neal is remembering a time he got some IcyHot on a place IcyHot should never go, resulting in some of the worst pain he’s ever experienced.

The NBA legend told the story on a recent episode of Conan O’Brien’s Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast, admitting that he once had to exit a contest early because a trainer put the IcyHot “too high” when he was rubbing it on the baller’s thigh.

“I always used to see IcyHot in the locker room, and one day I kind of had like a thigh bruise, and the guy rubbed it, but he rubbed it too high,” he told Conan. “So, during the game, my little guys started getting hot… like, really hot. Like, I thought something was wrong.”

That’s when Shaq reveals that the pain got so bad, he had to leave, adding, “It got to the point where I was like, ‘Hey man, I think I need a doctor. My little guys are on fire.’”

The baller goes on to say that he took a shower in the locker room, but that ended up exacerbating the issue. He says that a janitor told him to use milk as a remedy, which ended up working.

“So now I’m in the shower pouring milk on my boys and the guys coming in, they’re looking at me like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’” he said.

In the end, it looks like O’Neal didn’t hold a grudge, going on to do ads for the company throughout his career, despite saying that he’s “never felt a pain like that in my life.”