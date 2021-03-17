Bossip Video

When a woman’s fed up!

Apryl Jones said she’s “depleted” after dealing with some of the men in her life…and all arrows point to two of them.

The reality star burst into tears while speaking on her exes in a recent episode of “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition.” Apryl has two children with her celebrity ex, Omarion. She’s also been linked to Lil Fizz, who appears with her on the reality show. On the show, Apryl and Fizz were fresh from having a huge argument as the camera caught her venting to castmates Sierra and Bambi about feeling exhausted from pleasing the men in her life, past and present. Apryl started to rant:

“I still love people who hurt me and that’s the problem I have. How many times do a woman got to hold a muthaf–ka down? How many times do we got to be the strong ones out of the bunch? I’m tired! I’m tired and the weight is on my shoulders.”

Apryl, getting even more emotional as she spoke, vented about the pressure she felt in her relationships. It seems like most of her upset is directed toward Omarion as she does mention carrying his kids. Apryl starts yelling:

“That’s a lot on us. On top of that: domestic, carry the baby, postpartum, breastfeed, c–chie gotta bounce back, insecurities, I gotta provide, I gotta put 50/50 on the bills, I’m just the trophy on your arm, I’m just the person that gotta build you up, I gotta motivate myself, you ain’t motivating me, I gotta feel pretty, I gotta feel all of these things. What are you doing?! I’m depleted!”

Hit play to see Apryl’s emotional breakdown. Do you understand where she’s coming from here?