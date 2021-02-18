Bossip Video

After years of feeling misunderstood in the media, Apryl Jones is continuing to speak her truth, this time reflecting on the version of herself she portrayed while on “Love & Hip Hop” with her ex.

In an interview with Madamenoire, the reality star cleared up misconceptions about her seemingly acting out after she and Omarion ended their relationship just months shy of welcoming a second baby. “That wasn’t the case,” Apryl said. “That whole situation with me and O on Love and Hip Hop was completely controlled. I never even wanted to do freakin’ reality TV.”

Apryl claims her image in early seasons on LHHH were being “controlled” by Omarion’s management team with them wanting to dispel gay rumors about him.

“His management thought it would be good for him to show who he was and his life because there were gay rumors. So to show he was in a relationship with a woman and having kids and all that, they thought it would be great.”

The mother of two added that she’s back to being her “fun” self after apparently suppressing that side for her ex.

“If you love somebody you’re going to do it, but it just felt very controlled. I wasn’t really myself. When I came out of that relationship, which was fully f–king controlled and it was a lot going on, I was like “Oh my God.” I totally lost myself in that. Now I’m back to being the fun Apryl, the Apryl who doesn’t give a f–k.'”

Jones also took the opportunity to dispel some misconceptions that people often have of her being in the reality TV limelight:

.”.. I think that who people think that I am, they don’t know. From the moment I stepped on TV, everything about me — people don’t know that I went to school and have this and that. People don’t know that me and Omari when we first met he wasn’t really doing well in his career. I supported him working. People don’t know a lot of stuff. So I think the misconception is me, period. People only think they know: “Oh Apryl is Omarion’s baby mama,” or “Apryl now dated Fizz.” That’s all you hear. It’s not like, “Apryl has this degree in radiation science and Apryl’s actually very intelligent and very smart and Apryl actually held this person down” or “Apryl has her own mind and she’s doing women’s empowerment movements.” Everything is misconstrued because of Love and Hip Hop and what they wanted to show. At the end of the day, I know what I signed up for. It is what it is. For me, I don’t care. I think I was bothered by it before but I’m grown now. I’m 34. I’ve sat in my sh-t. I’ve dealt with self, especially during COVID. So it ain’t much that really takes me out of my element anymore. Now I’m like, “You want your peace, sis. You’re a good person to people. You’re a great mother. You’re dope as sh-t. You’re building better relationships with your family.” Those are the things that are important. I don’t get caught up in the f–king social media sh-t or what people think they know about me. None of it bothers me anymore. If you feel like you have to tear me down to build yourself up, feel free. I’m built.

According to the 34-year-old model, this special edition of the show won’t be quite like the drama-filled storylines we’ve seen in the past. You can expect to see some healing and maturity in this upcoming season.

“I feel like a lot of us, we all walked in with something and we’re walking away — it’s not like the normal Love and Hip Hop where it’s complete drama and everybody’s fighting,” she explained. “No. For the first time, I feel like you’ll be able to see us walk away with resolve.”

Previously, Apryl revealed to the outlet that she is currently dating amid rumors that she is in a relationship with Dr. Dre, adding that she was forward to a “great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different.”