Like many people [with good sense], Meagan Good saw nothing wrong with Chloe Bailey’s carefree cake shaking to the “Bussit Challenge”, in particular, because she too has faced similar backlash.

Meagan, 39, is the current cover star for Hello Beautiful’s “POWER” issue, and during a chat with Marsha B, she spoke on the power of being her authentic self.

According to Meagan whose been blasted numerous times for being “too sexy” and told to “cover up” because of her Christianity and marriage to Pastor Devon Franklin , she’s remaining unapologetic about who she is. The actress, producer, and designer admitted to HelloBeautiful that sometimes she feels bogged down by the criticism but leans on her faith to shake it off. “Dealing with hundreds of nice things people would say and then like 40 mean things someone would say – initially I took it really personally, I took it really to heart. It really hurt my feelings and broke my heart I was like, ‘Why? I wish they could see my heart,” she said to Hello Beautiful. “I think over time [you learn] that it’s OK that not everyone sees your heart. God doesn’t show it to everybody because God can’t trust everybody with it.” […]

“I think at a certain point in time, I wasn’t afraid, but I knew that every time I stepped into it, at some degree, I was walking out to the firing squad and that grieved my spirit,” she said.

“There was nothing I could do because I can’t be anyone else except for who I am. I know that God loves me and God, I believe, is proud of me. Anything that is not in alignment with that is just not for me. I think now at this age, I don’t really care as much anymore.”

With her own personal criticism in mind, Meagan told HelloBeautiful that seeing Chloe Bailey’s emotional reaction to the backlash she received for the “Bussit Challenge” struck a chord with her.

“It breaks my heart to see her have to go through that,” Meagan told HelloBeautiful. “And again, getting free of what other people think of you is a process. You know, it depends on the person. Depends on how they download things – what it feels like to their spirit – so you can’t just tell them to get over it,” Meagan said. “The truth is these people don’t determine your destiny, these people don’t determine your purpose. They don’t determine the call that God has on your life. The only way for you to continue to walk in that purpose and that destiny and that calling is to be authentically yourself and knowing that along the way, some people are not going to get it and that’s okay,” she continued.

“Some people are not going to get it”, is right. Kudos to Meagan for those kind words to Chloe!

