Rachael Kirkconnell is begging her followers to stop attacking her ex-boyfriend Matt James following their break-up on this season of The Bachelor.

The Cumming, Georgia native took to Instagram on Wednesday, urging people to stop defending her by “attacking” James with “racist insults.” This comes after the Bachelor star made the decision to end their relationship following the controversy surrounding racially insensitive photos of Kirkconnell.

“I am taken aback by what I’ve seen tonight. If you think that attacking a person I care about with racist insults is what I would ever want, you haven’t been listening,” she wrote. “Some of the things I’ve seen being said to and about Matt are repulsive.”