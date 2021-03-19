Bossip Video

SMH.

Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo are finished and she’s hinting that the Migos rapper betrayed her.

On Thursday, we reported that Saweetie and Quavo had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This ignited breakup rumors that had fans reading deeply into WHY the seemingly perfect couple could’ve split. Folks in comments suggested Saweetie might have caused an issue after visiting “Respectfully Justin” hosted by internet star Justin La Boy, where she and ex-bf Justin Combs exchanged quips, but Saweetie is denying her split from her Valentine had anything to do with something she may have done.

In Tweets, Saweetie suggests she “endured too much betrayal” to take the blame for the breakup.

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.

Saweetie and Quavo started dating in 2018 and confirmed that it was Quavo who initiated the romance by sliding into her DMs.

Another one bites the dust. Are you shocked Saweetie’s alleging Quavo betrayed her?