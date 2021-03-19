Bossip Video

LONI!

We LOVE us some Loni Love who kicked off our new Woman Celebration Wednesday series on Instagram Live where we give impactful ladies their digital flowers this Women’s History Month.

The booked and busy media maven (who brings the laughs to “The Real“) opened up about everything from “Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered” to staying active in quarantine to her upcoming Awards show in a feel-good interview you can view below:

Powered by Toyota America and AARP, the virtual Salute Her Awards will celebrate seven phenomenal women for their contributions to their communities while successfully breaking glass ceilings.

Honorees include Oscar-nominee Cynthia Erivo, beloved actress Holly Robinson Peete, dynamic entrepreneur Pinky Cole of Slutty Vegan and a number of others with performances from Eric Benet and Dorinda Clark Cole.

The star-studded show hosted by Loni streams this upcoming Sunday, March 21st at 7 pm ET on SaluteHer.com.

Blessed with several gigs and a successful daily show, Loni continues to expand her brand that now includes host/executive producer of Lifetime’s “Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered” where she takes fans behind the scenes to chat about the show’s buzziest moments.

“We wanted to give the fans a behind-the-scenes look. So in order to do that, we decided to just have a simple set, have a couple of the ladies come on and just talk about what happened for each show,” Love told EURweb.com exclusively. “It’s just to make people feel at home because what a lot of people don’t realize is that for the unfiltered shows, the ladies have not seen the cut of the show that we’re showing right before. So this is their first time seeing some of the clips because we wanted to get their true reactions,” she continued.

“Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered” airs every Friday night at 10:30pm ET/PT following “Little Women: Atlanta” at 9pm PT/ET on Lifetime.