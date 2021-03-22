Bossip Video

What’s the truth?

Saweetie and Quavo’s split had the internet talking the entire weekend after the couple called it quits publicly on Friday, but are reports that Quavo took back a very expensive gift, REAL?

The former icy couple was the hottest trending topic over the weekend, so of course, jokes flew about the break up by the dozens on social media. Speculation over whether or not the couple would return the expensive Birkin and diamond-encrusted gifts to each other also started to swirl, almost immediately. On Saturday an unverified report about Quavo repossessing the Bentley car he gifted Saweetie surfaced and began trending online.

Supposedly, Quavo sent a tow truck to repossess the $350,000 gift from Saweetie’s home. This report birthed a plethora of hilarious memes and tweets.

To backtrack a bit, Quavo gifted the silver Bentley to Saweetie just days before Christmas of last year. A few days later, the “Tap In” rapper presented her ex-bf with a $300,000 Richard Mille watch.

So did Quavo actually take back the Bentley gift for Saweetie?

The answer is: False. According to a TMZ report, this is nothing more than a baseless rumor. TMZ says they’ve spoken to a source from Quavo’s camp and they said, ‘he didn’t repo the Bentley, and anything suggesting otherwise is flat-out false.’

On Friday the two stars took to Twitter to officially announce that they had gone their separate ways. Saweetie tweeted out “Im single” before revealing to fans that she had “endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes.”

The 27-year-old rapper continued. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Shortly after, Quavo followed up with a few tweets of his own:

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” the Migos artist responded. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” Quavo added. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Man… What do you think happened between these two? We thought nothing could melt this icy couple’s love glacier, but apparently, something did! Do you think they will get back together?