Desus Nice and The Kid Mero just added another accomplishment to their resume, winning big at the Writer’s Guild of America Awards on Sunday night.

At this weekend’s WGA Awards, Desus & Mero’s late-night show took the award for Comedy/Variety Talk Series, beating last year’s winner Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, as well as Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Of course, Desus was excited about the achievement, taking to Twitter to do what he does best: troll. He joked about his non-existent 2-year-old daughter and her comments on the big win.

“Told my 2-year-old daughter that the show won a WGA award and she said “writers are just people able to transcribe the whispers of angels” and left the room,” the comedian wrote following the announcement. He went on to tweet a simple, “LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

The Kid Mero who is currently recovering from Coronavirus gave a big shoutout to the Bodega Hive for helping the illustrious talk show hosts with their historic win.

“YO #SHOUTOUT TO THE WHOLE TEAM ON @SHODesusAndMero #SHOUTOUT @Showtime AND SHOUT-OUT TO THE MUTHAF*CKIN #BODEGAHIVE THIS ONES FOR YALL.”

This adds to the comedians’ epic winning streak over the last year. Back in September, the boys celebrated a massive feat, with the release of their New York Times Bestselling book God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx. The New York natives also partnered with Timbaland back in November of last year to create a custom limited edition boot for the hive.

Congrats to the boys on their WGA win! Check out a complete list of WGA Award winners down below:

SCREENPLAY

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell

Focus Features

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern

Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen

Amazon Studios

Documentary Screenplay

The Dissident

Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel

Briarcliff Entertainment

TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS