Bossip Video

The Kid Mero–one half of comedy duo Desus & Mero–revealed on Tuesday, March 16 that he contracted COVID-19.

The Bronx native took to Twitter this week to announce the news, sending a message to fans about the importance of wearing masks, staying safe, and getting the COVID-19 vaccine whenever you get the chance.

“MY PALS. POPPING ON HERE TO LET YOU KNOW YOUR BOY GOT COVID,” he tweeted. “I’M DOING OK AND FOLLOWING ALL THE PROTOCOLS. BUT DEAD ASS STAY HOME, WEAR YOUR MASK, SOCIAL DISTANCE AND GET YOUR VACCINE IF YOURE ELIGIBLE. STAY SAFE FAM AND SEE YOU SOON.”

As of now, the Desus & Mero host hasn’t revealed how he contracted the virus, but he does have a TV show and a weekly podcast, so he’ll probably go into more detail about it on one of those platforms. Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, The Kid Mero and his co-host, Desus Nice, have been hosting their late-night Showtime series remotely, not even seeing one another in real life.

Season 3 with the most illustrious nighttime talk show hosts is in full effect. So far the duo has interviewed a slew of incredible guests including fearless democrat Stacey Abrams, R&B sultry singer Jazmine Sullivan, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie.

The Bodega Boys also released their New York Times Bestselling book God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx last year.

Back in July, Mero ranted about properly wearing masks on Desus & Mero, even giving fans a tutorial about how to wear the face-covering properly. Check it out down below.