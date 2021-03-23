Icy Hot: Saweetie Sets It Off For The Cover Of Cosmo And Devastatingly Delicious Desert Photoshoot

Take care is right!

So Icy Queen Saweetie is living her best single life already with a newly announced spot as the cover girl for Cosmopolitan’s April issue. The Dennis Leupold photos from her spread are scorching hot too.

Check out some excerpts from Cosmopolitan below:

On her start: “I’m really grateful for my start. Because the mistakes, the struggle, the grind—it allows me to appreciate the rewards that come now because I know what it feels like to sleep in motels, to drive and do promo, to be stressed out.”

On her purpose: “Last year was the year that I finally became comfortable in my own skin. I kind of figured out what my purpose was. I think it’s important to show little Black and brown girls that they can be successful in whatever they want to do. If I can do it, you can do it too.”

On The Icy Baby Foundation: “Money beats court cases, money buys medicine, money fixes potholes, money puts food on the counter, and money keeps the heat and electricity going. So if I can spread the wealth, that’s what I want to do.”

On Pretty Privilege: “I won’t act like there isn’t a certain type of power that comes with people admiring your face. But that’s not something that gets me off,” she says. “I like being Female Athlete of the Year. I like getting 4.0s for a straight year. I like knowing that I write my own songs. I like knowing that I create my own treatments. I like knowing that I donated $150,000 to Black Lives Matter. It’s my way of taking back all those years where I feel I had to dim my light.”

Saweetie is currently in the studio grinding away at her debut album “Pretty B*tch Music” which is expected to drop any minute now, but the 27-year-old is making sure it’s absolutely perfect before we hear the final take.

“I’m always looking at it,” she explained. “It’s like having an essay that’s not due yet. I’m going to keep rereading it, editing it, switching out words for better words.”

The April issue of Cosmopolitan is on newsstands on March 30.