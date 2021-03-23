Bossip Video

Dwyane Wade opens up about parenting and how he had to research and learn when it came to his daughter, Zaya Wade. He also goes into detail about the haters, including Boosie, and how they helped move the conversation in a productive way.

Dwyane Wade is, without a doubt, one of the greatest basketball players of our generation. However, his life outside the court is shaping up to be just as important to a different base of supporters with his daughter, Zaya Wade.

Recently, the retired baller stopped by the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast to talk about life and, most importantly, loving his children unconditionally. Wade even reveals a personal event of when Zaya was in school and had to write facts about herself to be posted for a school project, which was the moment she finally came out about her true self. The Miami Heat baller shared that he and his wife Gabrielle Union knew something was different about Zaya at an early age.

“People don’t want to hear this sh** and don’t believe this sh**,” Wade said. “At three years old, me and my wife looked at each other and said, ‘What if?’ What if, at the time, the name was Zion, comes home one day and says, ‘Dad I’m gay,’ or ‘Dad, I’m this, I’m that.’ What are you going to do, sir?”

Dwayne added that he began to mentally prepare himself for the possibility.

As for the haters, Dwyane went on to address those people who don’t understand how serious the situation with his daughter is, such as Boosie, who has made some questionable comments in the past on the baller’s parenting skills. Wade took the high road and thanked them for helping push the conversation forward.

“All the people who got something to say about my kids, I thank you,” said Wade, “because you allowing the conversation to keep going forward. Because you know what? We might not have all the answers, but we’re growing from each conversation.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Wade gushes about his wife Gabrielle Union joining his family, his son Zaire finding his own lane, and life in general. You can watch the full episode below.