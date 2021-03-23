Bossip Video

Gervontga Davis has been indicted on 14 counts over his hit-and-run accident from last November.

Some legal issues can be avoided and when it comes to Gervonta Davis, it seems like all of his problems are things that should have never happened in the first place.

Last year, he was caught on video dragging the mother of his child on a basketball court, but what made the action even more shocking was how openly he did so in front of hundreds of people. Toward the end of last year, rumors swirled that he was involved in a hit-and-run accident and it wouldn’t take long for the story to be confirmed as it was his Lamborgini Urus involved in the accident. Even with his lawyer saying “no comment,” it was pretty clear who was there.

According to CBS Sports, he is now being indicted on 14 different counts, according to the accident.

Court documents from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office reported that Davis, who was driving a 2020 Lamborghini Uris, ran a red light at 1:47 a.m. ET and struck the front passenger side of a 2004 Toyota Solara. Video from a nearby convenience store saw Davis’ car collide into the store’s fence and became “disabled.” Witness accounts and video gathered during the investigation also showed that a black Camaro arrived at the scene shortly after the crash before passengers began transferring items from the Lamborghini to the Camaro. Davis and an unidentified female were also captured on camera fleeing the scene in the Camaro.

We may never know why he didn’t just stay at the scene, as things would have went better that way. Hopefully, this legal setback doesn’t hurt his boxing career and it will be the last incident he is involved in that’s this reckless.