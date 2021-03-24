MESSSSSSYYYYY

By now, you’ve probably caught up on the messy Derrick Jaxn scandal that exploded when he confessed to cheating on his lovely wife despite building an entire platform off telling women to avoid men like him.

This not-very-shocking saga comes after years of the “relationship expert” charming his flock of followers with ‘good guy’ relationship perspectives until a woman named Candice De Medeiros came forward about their affair.

On Unwine With Tasha K, De Medeiros said she has known Jaxn since 2009 after connecting on Twitter.

De Medeiros claimed that Jaxn flew her to Miami for a romantic weekend last July while his wife was allegedly in Colorado with her family.

Jaxn told De Medeiros that he was separated from his wife which, of course, wasn’t true.

De Medeiros, who lives in Orlando, said she went to his home in Atlanta, Georgia, and saw moving boxes which further lead her to believe that he and his wife were separating.

It wasn’t until he told her they could only communicate on Snapchat that she became suspicious and starting asking more questions about his marriage.

A few days later, she realized she was blocked on all social media platforms.

Naturally, Jaxn clapped back with a video of his own denying the cheating rumors that he later admitted are true in another video alongside his wife Da’Naia Jackson.

In the disingenuous video, he confessed to cheating with multiple women–sometimes while speaking in third-person–and even promoted one of his books.

“Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage… I’m talking about as serious as sex to sexual flirtation and meeting up and that kind of thing,” he admitted.

His wife (who looked like she’d had better days) chimed in and explained why she decided to give him a second chance in a cringey moment that fueled petty memes for hours.

At some point, we’re sure she expected the internet to take her side but she caught most of the jokes for staying with Derrick and letting him use her as a prop who (for reasons unknown) wore a bonnet/hat (hatbonnet?) in the now infamous confession video.

Where do you think this saga goes from here? Tell us down below and peep the messiest tweets and memes on the flip.