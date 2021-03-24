Bossip Video

Contessa Vs. Toya Episode 5,336…and this time it’s over CHRISTMAS???? Really?!

There’s (STILL) beef brewing between two Married To Medicine cast members who can’t quite see eye to eye. On the latest episode of the Bravo show, viewers saw Dr. Contessa and Toya Bush Harris clash, this time at Anila Sajja’s Rahki celebration. After Anila insisted that the ladies make peace, Contessa and Toya pettily went back and forth over a Christmas party Toya held at her house. According to Toya, Contessa had an attitude and didn’t want to take off her shoes to walk into her house, the one that Miss Quad shadily said Toya had to “beg, borrow and steal” to get.

“It’s like an up and down roller coaster with her, three years of the same s***,” said Toya. “That’s how I feel about you, I don’t want to keep doing drama with you. This feels so old, in the world of Covid…”

Toya then cut her off and said “Don’t talk to me about f****g Covid” because her husband works as an ER doctor. “We see Covid every day! All I’m asking you to do is respect my home!” said Toya.

A frustrated Contessa then tried to leave and Anila and her mom tried to physically force Contessa to stay.

Toya and Contessa’s beef then spilled onto IG where Contessa produced a petty receipt. According to Contessa, she had no issue taking her shoes off at Toya’s house because she was wearing footed pajamas, furthermore, she thinks Toya waited until cameras were rolling to falsely force an issue with her. Mind you the X-Mas party in question took place way back in 2019.

“WAIT?? You saying I DIDN’T stay at your party for 3 HOURS with my CHILDREN…that you didn’t MAIL ME the picture above …and you didn’t wait until we starting FILMING almost a YEAR LATER to say you had an issue with me?” wrote Contessa to Toya in her comments. “Ohhh…and are you saying I DIDN’T take my shoes off and that I DIDN”T wear the footed onesie in the pictures above?”

OOOOP!

Toya said she has “receipts of her own” to release but at this point, isn’t it silly to hold onto shade from a pre-pandemic holiday party??? What’s really going on here???

Are YOU watching Married To Medicine??? What do YOU think about the shade ensuing this season???