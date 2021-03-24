Bossip Video

Some white broad with too little respect and too much audacity fixed her face to spew the epitome of fighting words at a Black New York bakery employee when she couldn’t get him to submit to her whiteness.

According to NY Daily News, the racist incident took place inside of Davidovich Bakery in the Essex Market on the Lower East Side. The laughably-aggrieved alabaster offender thought it proper, in the middle of a pandemic, to walk inside a food service establishment with herself and her children unmasked. When the Black employee told her that she was required to wear one in order to be served, the Karen metaphorically revealed her pointy white hood.

Take a look at what happened next in the viral video below…

It’s clear from this clip that Karen takes in a LOT of Black content, music, film, and TV. Why do we say that? Well, we’ve heard a LOT of white people call us the n-word over the years. But we are hard-pressed to find many incidents of white people stringing together the specific words that we typically use amongst each other when we are angry. B****h a** ni**er (or in our case, “-a”) is VERY specific. Usually, when white folks have chosen violence it’s, “f***ing ni**er!” However, B.A.N. suggests that she’s familiar with and probably enjoys Black art but still hates Black people. This is something we’ve always known but rarely does it play out in such a revealing fashion.

If you think this is a reach, then don’t take our word for it, you can hear it straight from the horse’s mouth. This dumba$$ not only gave a comment to the NY Daily News but fully identified herself!

The woman, who spoke to The News on Tuesday, identified herself as Stephanie Denaro of Queens.