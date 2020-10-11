Shake The Table: Bill Burr Calls Out White Women For Hi-Jacking Black Movements On SNL [Video]

Saturday Night Live is back in action right in the middle of the most heated political climate we’ve ever seen.

Last weekend’s episode mocked the unhinged Presidential debate earlier in the week. With everything happening leading up to the 2020 election, Saturday Night Live doesn’t have to look far for potential skit material. This past week, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence went head to head for their debate and a blessing in disguise came from above. By above, we mean the fly on Mike Pence’s head that hung around for about 15 minutes. The fly completely stole the show and had everyone tuning into SNL to see the skit that came from that moment.

What people didn’t expect, though, was Bill Burr’s opening monologue. Burr really went for it in his opening segment and didn’t hold back by any means. The comedian called out white women for stealing the woke movement, which was meant to address issues within the black community and bring change through visibility and highlighting the issues. Seconds after the segment aired, he was trending on Twitter, mostly from white women feeling attacked or calling it not funny…but the real question is, did he lie?