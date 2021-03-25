Bossip Video

What the actual f**k though?!

The city of Boulder, Colorado is still reeling from the heinous mass murder that took place inside of King Soopers grocery store Monday afternoon. 10 were left dead and hundreds if not thousands have been traumatized as a result. Not just people who live in Boulder or the surrounding areas, people nationwide who watched in horror as they consider whether or not they will live through their next mundane trip to grab some milk and cereal.

Sadly, that fear almost became reality in Atlanta, Georgia when a man walked into a Publix grocery store armed with 5 weapons and body armor. According to 11Alive, officers responded to the scene when store management called to report the man in the bathroom. After a psychiatric evaluation, the yet-to-be-identified 22-year-old was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. The guns and armor were all confiscated. The incident is still under investigation but no motive nor the man’s plans have been revealed to the public.

Here is a statement that was released by Publix corporate:

“At Publix, the safety of our associates and customers is our priority. We are cooperating with local law enforcement on an incident that occurred earlier today in our Atlantic Station store. We are thankful that there were no injuries, and all were able to exit the store safely,” the statement from Publix read.