America, land of the fleeing and home of the depraved.

10 innocent people lost their lives yesterday while attempting to do the most mundane of tasks, buy groceries. The King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado is the latest scene of a horrific mass shooting, one of seven that have occurred in the past seven days according to CNN reporting:

Atlanta, March 16: Eight people, including six Asian women, were killed when a White gunman stormed three spas, police said. Stockton, California, March 17: Five people who were preparing a vigil in Stockton, in California’s Central Valley, were shot in a drive-by shooting, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department said. None had life-threatening injuries. Gresham, Oregon, March 18: Four victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the city east of Portland, police said in an initial report on Twitter. Houston, March 20: Five people were shot after a disturbance inside a club, according to police. One was in critical condition after being shot in the neck, the rest were in stable condition, according to CNN affiliate KPRC. Dallas, March 20: Eight people were shot by an unknown assailant, one of whom died, according to police. Philadelphia, March 20: One person was killed and another five were injured during a shooting at an illegal party, CNN affiliate KYW reported. “There were at least 150 people in there that fled and believed they had to flee for their lives,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. Boulder, Colorado, March 22: Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed in a shooting at the King Soopers supermarket, according to police.

The yet-to-be-named man seemed to have gotten out of his car and immediately began shooting as evidenced by the witnesses who were on the scene at the time and the victims who were slain in the parking lot. Seven other victims were gunned down inside the store including the first responding police officer, 51-year-old Eric Talley.

CNN’s Don Lemon spoke to one of the survivors who was inside the store when the shooting began.

As usual, there are a LOT of takeaways from this tragedy, and one that is not being overlooked, especially by Black folks, is the fact that this white murder was taken away in handcuffs and not a body bag. The main focus of this heinous crime should be the victims and the suffering of their loved ones at this time. But it is very difficult to continuously see these men retaining their lives after committing unspeakable atrocities while simultaneously seeing Black folks killed over cigarettes, cigars, Skittles, and most egregiously, absolutely nothing.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold practically burst into tears during her official press conference following the chaos.

Rest in peace to all the victims. There is no doubt that this incident will spark another heated national debate over gun rights, gun control, and gun bans.