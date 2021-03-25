Bossip Video

Rihanna has been teasing fans over the possibility of new music for what seems like forever, and now, she’s only putting us even further under her spell.

It’s been five years since Rih dropped her last album, Anti, and with that milestone comes another, as the project has spent that entire time on the Billboard 200 chart. Beyond simply being incredibly impressive, this also makes Rihanna the first Black female artist to have an album on the chart for five years straight.

In honor of this huge achievement, the singer-turned-jack-of-all-trades posted to Instagram, thanking her strong fan base for always supporting her endeavors.

“Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle,” she wrote, adding the #Anti and #WomensHistoryMonth hashtags. “Congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.”

We already know what goes down in Badgalriri’s comment section without having to look–especially when a post of hers has anything to do with music. Fans want to hear more from Rihanna, especially after five years away from the music scene, so her Instagram page is full of questions about when she’s dropping next.

As the Fenty founder celebrated this milestone for Anti, one fan suggested further celebration by dropping a new song. Surprisingly enough, Rihanna agreed.

“I think I should soon,” Rihanna responded. Shortly after, she added, “just 1 tho lol.”

This could be a good sign…or it could be the star messing with us all once again. As much as she loves her navy, she loves to mess with them, too.

Another fan commented on the post saying, “R9 is what we need,” referring to a 9th studio album. In response, Rih simply said, “lemme have my moment nuuuhhh??? Lol.”

Last year the Fenty beauty entrepreneur did hint that there might be new music on the horizon and according to her, fans definitely won’t be “disappointed” either.

“I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out,” Rih explained during an interview with ET. “And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

With all the trouble we give this wonderful lady, maybe we don’t deserve new music.