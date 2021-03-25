Bossip Video

Another day, another #BlackGirlMagical slay from a child prodigy.

Alena Wicker, 12, is continuing to make national headlines for her amazing story. This time little Alena was highlighted on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” where she dished on starting college this summer at Arizona State University as well as her dreams of working at NASA at 16.

According to Alena who’s the youngest member of NSBE (National Society of Black Engineers) and who’s planning to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Astronomical and Planetary Science with a double degree in Chemistry, she chose ASU for a specific reason.

“I looked over a lot of different colleges when I was planning,” said Alena. “The one I saw the most that I liked was ASU because I liked their curriculum plans, so I’m excited to start.”

Alena also noted that starting college at her young age is “challenging” but she’s “ready to take it on.” She also shared a pic of the replica Star Wars Millenium Falcon that she built entirely from Legos in 14 hours and dished on a podcast she’s launching.

The whiz kid told Ryan Seacrest and Allie Wentworth who was filling in for Kelly Ripa, that she’s launching the “Brown STEM Girl” podcast for young girls, that will feature women in STEM [Science Technology Engineering and Math.]

“I’m starting a podcast for brown girls in STEM and it’s going to be with women who’ve pursued jobs in STEM, just a lot of different people.”

Prior to her daytime talk show appearance, Alena told KXXV all about her hopes to become a NAASA engineer.

“I just had a goal I wanted to get to,” said Alena.”I always liked dreamed of being an engineer because throughout my life I liked building.”

This young lady is well on her way!

Watch Alena Wicker on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” below!